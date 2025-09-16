Fitness goals: The trend of longevity

Looking for a new hobby or a refreshing day-off activity? Why not choose fitness!

On DAILY TRIBUNE’s Spotlight, the rising trend of fitness is in the spotlight, as physically active communities continue to grow and more open spaces for running and wellness activities become accessible. Among today’s most popular fitness activities are running, Pickleball, and Pilates.

With the Christmas season approaching, tables will soon be filled with Filipino favorites like lechon, crispy pata, caldereta, biko, and spaghetti. It’s the perfect time to start a fitness journey to burn those extra holiday calories and stay healthy.

Fun runs: Building healthy communities

Running is no longer a solitary sport. Community fun runs now serve as public campaigns promoting a healthy lifestyle. Even if you join a race alone, you’ll likely finish with new friends.

Several areas in Metro Manila even close roads to vehicles on Sundays to give way to runners, cyclists, and walkers like Ayala Avenue in Makati. Other popular running spots include the University of the Philippines Oval Trail, Quezon Memorial Circle, and BGC Greenway Park.

For pet lovers, you can also bring your furry friends to places like Greenfield District Central Park in Mandaluyong, where some events even feature “run with pets” activities.

Pickleball: Fun and social fitness

If you enjoy tennis or badminton, you might love Pickleball. It’s easy to learn, fun, and suitable for all ages. Like tennis and badminton, it involves full-body movement, improving cardiovascular health, balance, and coordination while reducing stress.

Beyond fitness, it fosters social connections, as it’s often played in doubles, making it a great way to stay healthy while building community bonds.

Pilates: Strength from the core

Pilates is another popular activity gaining attention. It focuses on core strength, flexibility, and overall body alignment. Pilates improves posture, reduces back pain, and enhances balance, making everyday movements easier and safer.

Like yoga, it emphasizes controlled breathing and mindful movements that reduce stress and boost mental clarity.

The show talked about the average rates of pilated this year 2025. Group class costs 1000 per session. For five sessions (non group), it costs 4,750 groupless with 30 days validity, and for 10 sessions, it costs 9k wwith 40 days validity. Additionally, average monthly subsription for book 1 clas costs 4,500.

Pilates is inclusive, even those in their 60s can join. However, individuals with cardiovascular conditions are advised to consult their doctors before starting.

The trend of longevity should never fade. Physical fitness shapes not just the body but also strengthens the mind, nurtures the heart, and builds lasting friendships. Starting your fitness journey today could be the best gift you give yourself this holiday season.