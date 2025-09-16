Filipina5 target Asian camps

The Philippines will set up a few training camps in Asia to prepare itself for the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup taking place in late-November until early-December in Manila.

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Gutierrez said the Filipina5 are looking at Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia and Taiwan as potential sites as they brace for a tough challenge in the first-ever Futsal World Cup the Philippines is hosting.

The Filipina5 will need all the advantage they could get as they are sorted in Group A with powerhouse squads Morocco, Poland and Argentina.

“We have our international players in-country to join the team for a camp in Japan. After that, in October, I believe we’re going to either Indonesia or Vietnam, possibly in Taipei, to further hone our skills,” Gutierrez said.

“We never stopped training.”

Only the top two teams will advance to the quarterfinal and the Filipina5 will have to do everything they can to make an impact on home soil.

Their winless performance in the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup last May in China will serve as fuel for the Filipina5 to push their limits.

For Bella Flanigan, she is pumped up to play for another World Cup, this time in front of the Filipino crowd.

Flannigan was part of the Filipinas squad that competed in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.