DSWD vows full support for repatriated OFWs, from arrival to reintegration

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reaffirmed its commitment to support overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) returning to the country, ensuring assistance from the moment they arrive at the airport to their reintegration in local communities.

“As the agency tasked to safeguard the welfare of the poor and vulnerable sectors, including OFWs returning to the Philippines, the DSWD provides various services based on their situation and needs,” Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Irene Dumlao said Tuesday.

Upon arrival, repatriated OFWs are welcomed by DSWD social workers in coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and other government agencies. Each undergoes an initial assessment to determine their immediate needs and the appropriate support.

Dumlao said the DSWD may extend financial assistance, such as transportation aid for those returning to their provinces, as well as medical assistance for those with health concerns.

Through its Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), the Department also helps OFWs and their families start anew by setting up small businesses or finding employment.

“Hindi lang po tulong pinansyal ang binibigay natin. Tinitiyak natin na ang bawat OFW na umuuwi ay may kasamang suporta upang makapagsimula silang muli dito sa ating bansa,” Dumlao said.

To ensure continued support, DSWD refers cases to its regional field offices and local government units for case management and progress monitoring. This coordination allows OFWs to access both national programs and localized assistance for long-term reintegration.

For those who experienced trauma abroad, the DSWD also offers psychosocial services through the Wireless Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (WiSupport) program.

“Alam natin na hindi madali ang pinagdaanan ng marami sa ating mga kababayan sa ibang bansa. Kaya sa pamamagitan ng WiSupport, natutulungan natin sila hindi lamang sa pisikal na aspeto kundi maging sa kanilang mental health,” Dumlao said.

The WiSupport initiative is currently available in OFW Service Caravans and is being expanded so overseas Filipinos can readily access mental health care wherever they are.

“These programs are designed not just to provide emergency relief, but to help our repatriated OFWs rebuild their lives and become productive members of their communities,” Dumlao added.