Driver perks review extended for Grab

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) will continue scrutinizing Grab Philippines’ driver incentive program for another year after both parties signed the 2025 Undertaking on Tuesday.

The extension gives regulators more time to complete their review of reports submitted after Grab’s 2018 acquisition of Uber’s Southeast Asia operations.

“Grab has always been committed to complying with government regulations as part of our responsibility to commuters and to the Philippine transport sector,” Grab chief corporate affairs officer Atty. Sherielysse Bonifacio said.

“We believe that working closely with the government helps strengthen the industry and allows us to better serve our kababayan who rely on our platform every day,” she added.

2025 Undertaking

The 2025 Undertaking — the third in a series of agreements between Grab and the PCC — covers the 15th monitoring quarter (May–July 2023) and 16th monitoring quarter (August–October 2023).

It also requires a third-party monitoring trustee to assess compliance with non-exclusivity commitments tied to driver incentives.

Remedies

The deal sets remedies in case of breaches, including opportunities for Grab to correct violations or pay fines.

Grab’s voluntary commitments officially lapsed in November 2023, but the PCC has yet to conclude its assessment, prompting the extension.

Grab took over Uber’s ride-hailing and food delivery business in Southeast Asia in 2018, with Uber receiving a 27.5-percent stake in Grab in return. M.R.