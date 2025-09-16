DoJ, NBI to assist ICI — Palace

Malacañang on Tuesday clarified that the newly established Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) will work alongside other government agencies investigating anomalies in flood control projects — not duplicate or contradict their efforts.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the ICI was set up to coordinate closely with various government bodies to ensure accountability and transparency in its probe of the anomalous projects.

“The ICI has been given the authority to collaborate and to summon any government agency that can assist in the investigation,” she said.

Castro highlighted the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) as the key agencies already conducting probes into alleged corruption and bid-rigging linked to infrastructure and flood mitigation projects.

“This includes the NBI and other law enforcement agencies. What the DoJ will do is make sure their actions don’t conflict with or overlap with the goals and mission of the ICI,” she said.

The DoJ recently formed a special task force to focus on the corruption in public works. Chaired by Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon, the task force has the NBI’s Public Corruption Division leading the investigative work.

According to NBI Director Jaime Santiago, the task force aims to speed up previously stalled investigations, allowing charges to be filed more quickly where warranted.

Castro stressed the task force’s work will complement that of the ICI.

“Basically, the task force will help accelerate cases that have already been investigated. If they’ve already done the groundwork, they can file charges immediately, and the ICI won’t stand in the way,” she said.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in public spending, particularly in critical infrastructure projects designed for disaster mitigation.

The ICI was formed amid public scrutiny over alleged irregularities in flood control spending, including claims of collusion between contractors and government officials. Its work is expected to strengthen existing checks and enhance oversight in infrastructure development.