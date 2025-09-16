DOJ brings free legal aid, services to Pampanga residents

Nearly 400 residents of Barangay Sta. Cruz, Magalang, Pampanga, received free legal aid and government services during the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Katarungan Caravan on 13 September 2025.

The event, held at the Sta. Cruz covered court, was organized by the DOJ Action Center (DOJAC) in partnership with the local government led by Councilors Atty. Koko Pangan Gonzales and Niko Pangan Gonzales. Several national agencies participated, including the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Land Registration Authority (LRA), Bureau of Immigration (BI), Board of Claims (BC), Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), the Office of the City Prosecutor–Angeles City, and the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO).

DOJ Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez said the program fulfills Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s directive to make legal services more accessible to Filipinos.

“Patuloy nating ilalapit ang serbisyong legal saan mang barangay, dahil naniniwala kami na ang hustisya ay hindi lamang para sa iilan, kundi para sa lahat. Espesyal ang caravan na ito dahil kasama natin ngayon ang Philippine Statistics Authority upang matugunan ang pangangailangan sa birth certificate at National ID. Hihikayatin pa natin ang iba pang ahensya para mas maramdaman ng taumbayan ang isang gobyernong tunay na naglilingkod,” Gutierrez said.

Residents welcomed the initiative, including local beneficiary Esmeralda Gaddi, who said the event offered timely assistance to her family.

“Malaking opportunity po para sa amin dito na mapuntahan ito. Katulad po yung nanay at tatay ko, importante po na makakuha sila ng National ID na magagamit nila bilang mga senior citizen kaya nagpapasalamat po kami sa ganitong opportunity,” she said.

Councilor Niko Pangan Gonzales also expressed his gratitude in a Facebook post, saying the caravan brought government services closer to the people.

“Taos-pusong pasasalamat kay DOJ Usec Marge Gutierrez sa pagdadala ng Katarungan Caravan at personal na pagbisita sa ating bayan, isang konkretong paraan para mas ramdam ng tao ang gobyerno at ang serbisyo nito. Hindi tayo titigil sa paghahanap ng mga programa mula sa pambansang pamahalaan na makakatulong at makikinabang ang ating mga Cabalen,” Gonzales wrote.

The DOJ said the Katarungan Caravan will continue its rollout nationwide, with upcoming stops in Davao, Dagupan, and Roxas between September and October.

“Katarungan Caravan reflects the DOJ’s core mission – to ensure that justice is not just a privilege for the few, but a right for all,” Gutierrez added.