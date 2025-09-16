DoE eyes global deals to boost nuclear shift

The Department of Energy (DoE) is eyeing to seal global partnerships at the second Philippine International Nuclear Supply Chain Forum (PINSCF) to strengthen supply chains and drive the country’s plan to integrate nuclear power into its energy mix by 2032.

“Last year’s forum laid the groundwork for meaningful engagement between the Philippines and the international nuclear community.

This year’s edition will advance those conversations into concrete partnerships and strategies to strengthen nuclear supply chains,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said in a media statement on Tuesday.

Ready to engage

“By convening global leaders in the nuclear supply chain, the Philippines is signaling its readiness to engage at the highest level and ensure that its path to nuclear energy development is guided by world-class expertise and safe, sustainable practices,” she added.

PINSCF 2025 will take place from 2 to 3 October at the Grand Hyatt Manila in Taguig City, bringing together nuclear leaders and supply chain experts from Argentina, China, Finland, France, Hungary, Japan, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

With the theme “Building a Strategic, Adaptive, Future-Ready and Empowered Philippine Nuclear Supply Chain for Sustainable Industrial Growth,” the event will focus on collaboration in supply chain resilience, nuclear safety, and the Philippines’ nuclear integration roadmap.

Inaugural forum

The inaugural forum in 2024 brought together government, industry, academia, and the diplomatic community, showcasing advanced technologies and best practices that laid the groundwork for the Philippines’ first nuclear power plant.

The Philippines is targeting 4,800 MW of nuclear power in the power generation mix through 2040 under the Philippine Energy Plan 2023-2050, with nuclear power seen as vital for stable electricity, carbon reduction, and climate commitments.