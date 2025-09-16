Dizon slams substandard La Union infra

BAUANG, La Union — Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon on Tuesday inspected a P180-million flood control project in Barangay Acao in this town, finding it to be “super substandard” after discovering multiple defects.

“It’s really disappointing because I can see with my own eyes that there are so many problems,” Dizon said. “These are the same problems we saw in Bulacan and Mindoro; what we found here is extremely substandard.”

The project was officially reported as completed on 16 March, but Dizon yesterday found that it was unfinished and still under construction.

Among the most glaring defects were the drainage outlets of the dike, which Dizon said were fake. “There aren’t even real pipes, they’re not passable. They’re just for show,” he said, noting that the design compromised the dike’s integrity.

Dizon was joined in the inspection by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, recently named a special adviser to the investigative Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI). The visit followed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to conduct spot checks on DPWH flood control projects nationwide.

The project contractor, Silverwolves Construction Corporation, will be summoned to explain the shoddy work. Dizon said he would also call in the DPWH regional director and district engineer to explain why the project was declared finished when it was not.

“The project seems to have been rushed to completion despite being far from complete,” Dizon said.

Firm got seven contracts

Earlier, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson had revealed that Silverwolves was awarded seven flood control projects worth P623 million, even though these were not included in the 2024 National Expenditure Program.

Dizon vowed to exact accountability, saying the DPWH will pursue administrative and criminal cases against those found responsible for the La Union project.

“We will not allow this kind of substandard work to continue. The officials and contractors involved will face charges,” he said.

The DPWH chief said a second batch of cases over anomalous flood control projects is already being prepared, with the list of respondents being finalized.

Heavy mudflows in Mauban

Meanwhile, in Mauban, Quezon, local officials have identified a collapsed riprap wall along a bypass road as the main source of heavy mudflows that recently affected the town center and prompted calls for urgent repairs and closer monitoring of ongoing infrastructure projects.

Barangay Soledad Chairwoman Norma Cuaresma, together with members of the Sangguniang Barangay, inspected the site earlier this week after residents reported widespread flooding and thick mud in parts of the town proper.

“What we saw was a collapsed riprap that allowed tons of mud to flow directly into the town center. This poses a serious problem for Mauban if not addressed quickly,” Cuaresma said.

The flood control structure was part of a national government project under the DPWH. Construction, however, was subcontracted to Lucban Builders and Construction.

The project cost P70 million and was supposed to have been completed in October.

According to barangay officials, the collapse not only disrupted traffic but also left portions of the community vulnerable to further flooding, especially with the rainy season still underway.

Local authorities said they plan to submit their findings to the DPWH and request the immediate repair of the damaged section. They also underscored the need for coordination between national agencies and local governments to ensure that flood control projects aligned with Mauban’s drainage and disaster management plans.

“This is a reminder that flood control infrastructure must be carefully planned and strictly monitored to truly serve their purpose of protecting communities,” Cuaresma said.