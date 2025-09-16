Dizon blasts 'super substandard' flood control projects in La Union

BAUANG, LA UNION — Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon expressed strong disappointment this morning during an inspection of flood control projects in Barangay Acao, Bauang, La Union.

The secretary described the materials used as "super substandard." He said, "Nakakadismaya talaga, kasi sa mata ko pa lang nakikita na natin na marami na namang problema. Kaparehas ng mga problema na nakitam natin sa Bulacan, Mindoro, na Nakita rin natin dito na sobrang substandard." Dizon clarified that the project is not a ghost one, but due to the poor state of the work, it should be investigated thoroughly.

He also expressed further dismay upon noticing the weep holes or pipes for the dike, saying they were just put there for aesthetic purposes. He bluntly stated, "Wala namang pipe e, Hindi naman tagusan e peke lang yan e."

Dizon was accompanied by Baguio City Mayor and Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) Special Adviser Benjamin Magalong. Their inspection follows a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to continuously check DPWH projects intended for flood mitigation in the area.

During the inspection, Dizon also discovered that the project, which was officially reported as completed on March 16, 2025, was still unfinished and under construction.