DivinaLaw’s 10 in the A-List Top 100 Lawyers

In recognition of their dedication to best practices and excellence in service delivery, 10 lawyers of DivinaLaw were again in this year’s A-List of Top 100 Lawyers in the Philippines published by Asia Business Law Journal, a leading legal magazine in Asia.

Similar to last year, Managing Partner Atty. Nilo T. Divina was joined in the list by nine senior partners, namely: Atty. Edwin C. Uy, Atty. Alden Francis C. Gonzales, Atty. Roberto L. Tan, Atty. Alfonso B. Verzosa, Atty. Dara C. Acusar, Atty. Enrique V. Dela Cruz Jr., Atty. Danny E. Bunyi, Atty. Cybill B. Uytiepo and Atty. Jose “Jay” Layug Jr.

Atty. Divina was also recognized as one of the country’s 38 legal icons “lawyers who are the luminaries of the Philippines’ legal profession; the titans who command the respect of clients and juniors alike; the mentors who lead the Philippines’ most admired law firms and/or legal teams and who are the country’s most prolific rainmakers.”

This marks the eighth consecutive year of DivinaLaw in the country’s Top 100 A-List Lawyers. This recognition is based on nominations from clients, in-house counsels and Philippine-focused partners at international law firms outside the country.