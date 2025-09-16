DigiPlus lines up Brazil foray

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the listed operator of BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone, will debut in Brazil next week — its first international venture into one of the world’s fastest-growing iGaming markets.

“We are incredibly excited to launch our first brand in Brazil this September,” DigiPlus chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said on Tuesday.

“Our entry into this dynamic market is the culmination of a global-first mindset, strong collaboration between our teams, and an unwavering commitment to responsible gaming operations. We are not just bringing a platform to Brazil but a new standard of safe digital entertainment.”

The company will soft-launch its Brazil operations with GamePlus on Monday, 22 September.

Simple, fun entertainment

According to DigiPlus Brazil country manager Graham Tidey, GamePlus is “designed to deliver simple, fun entertainment to the Brazilian market.”

“GamePlus will launch with a catalogue featuring over 150 of Brazil’s top games — both in free-to-play and real-money versions — and will soon add exclusive content inspired by local folklore, casual games, and sports, ensuring a culturally resonant experience,” he said.

By 2026, DigiPlus said it will launch BingoPlus as its second platform in Brazil.

Robust, culturally relevant platform

The company added that it has worked to build a robust and culturally relevant platform. It plans to develop local talent and tailor its offerings for Brazilian players through exclusive games and strong player protection measures.

On top of a market generating $3.2 billion in gross gaming revenue in the first half of the year, Digiplus said it expects to leverage Brazil’s regulated framework to highlight its focus on transparency and player welfare.