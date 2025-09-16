Destination: Butuan city

Spotted:
Ina estacio
Hola! I’m Ina Estacio from Butuan Citeeehhh. A proud mom and wife and self-confessed lover of food. As a Butuanon based in Manila, I’m excited to share a few of the things I love to do whenever I visit my lovely hometown.
Butuan City, the gateway to Caraga region, is a bustling hub for tourists and locals. With a rich history as an ancient trading port and a modern economic center, it offers a glimpse into Caraga’s beauty, including Agusan’s valleys and Surigao del Sur’s coastlines. Exploring Butuan is incomplete without visiting the vibrant local communities of Caraga.
Best places) to eat:
(Apart from my mom’s, aunts’ and uncles’ food that’s served in their homes)
Embassy Hotel — A family favorite forever, they serve hands down the best Lengua and Kare-Kare in town. Embassy hotel is located along Montilla Boulevard.
Rosario’s Seafood Restaurant & Grill house — A humble Filipino-Chinese restaurant right in front of Gaisano Mall Butuan is Rosario’s Seafood Restaurant & Grill house, known for its Filipino-Cantonese style of cooking. Butuanons eat here for consistency and comfort. Rosario’s is a favorite spot for special family occasions, meetings and those late-night Lumpia Shanghai cravings.
Best hangout:
A Wildcard: Mangrove Bay Resort & Cafe. A short 40-minute drive from the city, you’ll end up in the coastal town of Bolihon in Carmen, Agusan del Norte. Mangrove Bay serves your staple coffee drinks, smoothies and a mix of comfort food items inspired by an American-European diner. It is a place where you can enjoy coffee by the beach with a front row view of the Mangrove Trees.
Best place to stay:
Almont Inland resort — This is where we stay every time we visit Butuan. It is a tried and tested resort bang in the middle of the city, with the best pool and slide for the kids and good buffet breakfast featuring local favorites like sikwate and puto maya.
Best place to shop:
Langihan Market — Particularly the entrance into the wet market, you’ll find yourself in a busy hall lined by sellers of local delicacies, fresh fruits, flowers and more. Don’t leave without trying the bright orange pancakes smothered in sugar and margarine and the palagsing, which is a Butuanon’s favorite kakanin.
For local handmade products, check out the stores along G. Flores Avenue in downtown Butuan. Handwoven products such as banig, bayong and decorative ornaments are plentiful.
Best advice when traveling to Butuan:
When going around the city, you can easily commute via jeeps, taxis or book through ride hailing apps. I highly recommend renting a car so you can go see other attractions within and around the city.