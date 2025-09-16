Destination: Butuan city

Spotted:

Ina estacio

Hola! I’m Ina Estacio from Butuan Citeeehhh. A proud mom and wife and self-confessed lover of food. As a Butuanon based in Manila, I’m excited to share a few of the things I love to do whenever I visit my lovely hometown.

Butuan City, the gateway to Caraga region, is a bustling hub for tourists and locals. With a rich history as an ancient trading port and a modern economic center, it offers a glimpse into Caraga’s beauty, including Agusan’s valleys and Surigao del Sur’s coastlines. Exploring Butuan is incomplete without visiting the vibrant local communities of Caraga.