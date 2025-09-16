SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (17 September 2025)
RAT

Love: You do not always need to agree; being true is more important.

Health: Keep your body warm on this rainy day.

Career: There is an issue in the team you need to fix; use empathy.

Wealth: A new prospect may bring income.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Place a gold coin under the working table to attract leadership and abundance.

OX

Love: Value time in your relationship; simple moments have a big impact.

Health: Do not neglect a simple cold; it might worsen.

Career: A memo will arrive; read carefully before acting.

Wealth: A past debt may be paid, or something borrowed may be returned.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Place a blue ceramic bowl with salt under the bed for energy cleansing.

TIGER

Love: Someone who used to be quiet will now express feelings.

Health: Avoid very cold drinks.

Career: A challenge will come, but you can handle it if you stay practical.

Wealth: Good day to sell pre-loved items.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 1

Advice: Place a gray stone on your desk to balance emotions and prevent burnout.

RABBIT
Love: Someone who has not reached out for a long time will come close again.

Health: Do not forget to take multivitamins.

Career: You will receive praise from your boss.

Wealth: Extra earnings will come from a hobby or creative project.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Place a white flower on the altar for purification and inner peace.

DRAGON
Love: Avoid pride; it will not bring good results today.

Health: Do stretching during break time.

Career: Be careful when reading contracts.

Wealth: Promos or discounts are worth getting today.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 7

Advice: Hang a red tassel on your bag for extra protection and passion energy.

SNAKE

Love: If you are unsure about your feelings, do not decide yet.

Health: Do not ignore neck pain; it could be stress or something else.

Career: An opportunity you have long waited for will arrive.

Wealth: The day has good energy for a wise investment.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: Place a silver charm in the center of the altar as protection against spiritual distractions.

HORSE

Love: There may be jealousy, but trust is the key to prevent it from worsening.

Health: Drink warm ginger tea if you have nasal congestion.

Career: A task requires a creative solution; you can do it.

Wealth: Earnings will come from past hard work.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Place a bowl with rice and coins in the kitchen to call in abundance.

GOAT

Love: Be open to your partner’s opinion even if it differs from yours.

Health: Keep your surroundings clean, especially the bathroom.

Career: You will share a simple strategy that will surprise many.

Wealth: Help will come from a distant friend or relative.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 9

Advice: Place a purple amulet behind the main door for protection against envy.

MONKEY

Love: What was once a joke is now becoming serious.

Are you ready?

Health: A good day to restart light exercise.

Career: Be proactive in the team; you have more impact than you realize.

Wealth: A new customer or client will become loyal to you.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a jade charm in your wallet for long-term prosperity.

ROOSTER

Love: A sudden romantic moment will come from someone unexpected.

Health: Stay hydrated throughout the day.

Career: Someone will test your patience; remain professional.

Wealth: Do not let your budget be drained by unplanned online shopping.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 8

Advice: Place an orange pouch under the table for creative energy and winning streaks.

DOG

Love: Your partner will have a suggestion; listen because it might be what you need.

Health: Relax at night and avoid mental overload.

Career: Someone will support your idea; do not waste the chance.

Wealth: Learn to say no to unnecessary expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 1

Advice: Place a gray crystal under the table for grounding and focus.

PIG

Love: You will feel safe in someone’s presence; let it deepen.

Health: Avoid too many sweets for now.

Career: Work will flow better today; make the most of it.

Wealth: A side hustle will bring quick income.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Place a white stone by the window to reflect positive energy throughout the house.

