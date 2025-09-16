Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You do not always need to agree; being true is more important.
Health: Keep your body warm on this rainy day.
Career: There is an issue in the team you need to fix; use empathy.
Wealth: A new prospect may bring income.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 3
Advice: Place a gold coin under the working table to attract leadership and abundance.
OX
Love: Value time in your relationship; simple moments have a big impact.
Health: Do not neglect a simple cold; it might worsen.
Career: A memo will arrive; read carefully before acting.
Wealth: A past debt may be paid, or something borrowed may be returned.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 6
Advice: Place a blue ceramic bowl with salt under the bed for energy cleansing.
TIGER
Love: Someone who used to be quiet will now express feelings.
Health: Avoid very cold drinks.
Career: A challenge will come, but you can handle it if you stay practical.
Wealth: Good day to sell pre-loved items.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 1
Advice: Place a gray stone on your desk to balance emotions and prevent burnout.
RABBIT
Love: Someone who has not reached out for a long time will come close again.
Health: Do not forget to take multivitamins.
Career: You will receive praise from your boss.
Wealth: Extra earnings will come from a hobby or creative project.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Place a white flower on the altar for purification and inner peace.
DRAGON
Love: Avoid pride; it will not bring good results today.
Health: Do stretching during break time.
Career: Be careful when reading contracts.
Wealth: Promos or discounts are worth getting today.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 7
Advice: Hang a red tassel on your bag for extra protection and passion energy.
SNAKE
Love: If you are unsure about your feelings, do not decide yet.
Health: Do not ignore neck pain; it could be stress or something else.
Career: An opportunity you have long waited for will arrive.
Wealth: The day has good energy for a wise investment.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Place a silver charm in the center of the altar as protection against spiritual distractions.
HORSE
Love: There may be jealousy, but trust is the key to prevent it from worsening.
Health: Drink warm ginger tea if you have nasal congestion.
Career: A task requires a creative solution; you can do it.
Wealth: Earnings will come from past hard work.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Place a bowl with rice and coins in the kitchen to call in abundance.
GOAT
Love: Be open to your partner’s opinion even if it differs from yours.
Health: Keep your surroundings clean, especially the bathroom.
Career: You will share a simple strategy that will surprise many.
Wealth: Help will come from a distant friend or relative.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 9
Advice: Place a purple amulet behind the main door for protection against envy.
MONKEY
Love: What was once a joke is now becoming serious.
Are you ready?
Health: A good day to restart light exercise.
Career: Be proactive in the team; you have more impact than you realize.
Wealth: A new customer or client will become loyal to you.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place a jade charm in your wallet for long-term prosperity.
ROOSTER
Love: A sudden romantic moment will come from someone unexpected.
Health: Stay hydrated throughout the day.
Career: Someone will test your patience; remain professional.
Wealth: Do not let your budget be drained by unplanned online shopping.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 8
Advice: Place an orange pouch under the table for creative energy and winning streaks.
DOG
Love: Your partner will have a suggestion; listen because it might be what you need.
Health: Relax at night and avoid mental overload.
Career: Someone will support your idea; do not waste the chance.
Wealth: Learn to say no to unnecessary expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 1
Advice: Place a gray crystal under the table for grounding and focus.
PIG
Love: You will feel safe in someone’s presence; let it deepen.
Health: Avoid too many sweets for now.
Career: Work will flow better today; make the most of it.
Wealth: A side hustle will bring quick income.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Place a white stone by the window to reflect positive energy throughout the house.