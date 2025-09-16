Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You do not always need to agree; being true is more important.

Health: Keep your body warm on this rainy day.

Career: There is an issue in the team you need to fix; use empathy.

Wealth: A new prospect may bring income.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Place a gold coin under the working table to attract leadership and abundance.