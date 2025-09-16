Cordillera police warn public vs illegal raffles

BAGUIO CITY — Weeks after arresting individuals involved in an illegal online raffle, the Police Regional Office Cordillera (PRO-COR) is urging the public to exercise caution when participating in raffles and fundraising events without proper permits.

On August 30, 2025, joint operatives from the Cyber Response Unit, Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU) Cordillera, Mankayan Municipal Police Station, First Benguet Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation apprehended 26 individuals in Mankayan, Benguet, for facilitating and participating in an illegal online raffle promoted on social media. The organizers had presented the raffle as a fundraising activity.

Among those arrested were popular vloggers with significant online followings. The suspects face charges for violating PD 1602 (Illegal Gambling), as amended by RA No. 9287, in connection with Section 6 of RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).

PRO-COR reiterated that unauthorized raffles constitute illegal gambling and will be subject to legal action. Organizers are reminded to secure all necessary permits from government agencies prior to conducting raffles or fundraising events to avoid prosecution.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

"The PNP is committed to protecting our communities against all forms of illegal activities," said PRO-COR Regional Director PBGEN Ericson D. Dilag. He urged citizens to support only lawful events and to report violators, emphasizing, "Together, we can protect the welfare and trust of every Cordilleran."