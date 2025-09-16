Chinoy young guns rally behind gov’t amid flood control scandal

The ANVIL Business Club said it remains supportive of government efforts to uphold accountability amid the probe into questionable government construction projects, particularly the flood control controversy.

“We are always very hopeful of what the government's doing. I think if we're being very negative about it, nothing will happen,” said Christopher Yae, president of the Anvil Business Club, during the group’s business summit on Monday at the EDSA Shangri-La.

A total of 520 young Filipino-Chinese leaders attended the summit, themed Rising with the Giants, which was graced by Special Assistant for Investments and Economic Affairs (OSAPIEA) Secretary Fred Go. The event also featured talks from DMCI Holdings Chairman and CEO Isidro Consunji; Josephine Gotianun-Yap, vice chair of Filinvest Development Corp.; and Bernie Liu, executive chairperson of Golden ABC.

“We do this summit to share positivity, to share what the other conglomerates are doing for nation-building. We want young business owners to hear developments from the government and its impact on the country,” Yae said.

Founded in 1991, the Anvil Business Club has positioned itself as a hub for shaping the next generation of young Filipino-Chinese entrepreneurs.

As Anvil strives for a healthy economy and progressive society, the group hones its members' business acumen so that they can become the country’s future industry leaders.

Yae said beyond business, Anvil is committed to nation-building, as the Club actively promotes ethical business practices and carries out civic initiatives that extend a helping hand to those in need.

“Every project reflects the belief that entrepreneurs are builders of companies and, at the same time, architects of a better society. Anvil serves as a guiding light for leadership and excellence, shaping generations of entrepreneurs who rise for the collective good. Guided by the spirit of service and the pursuit of progress, the Anvil Business Club continues to empower its members to build a more progressive society, a stronger economy, and a brighter future for the Philippines,” Yae stressed.

Roadshows to surpass targets

Meanwhile, Secretary Go stressed that to surpass the P1.9 trillion in investment approvals recorded in 2024 by the country’s leading investment promotion agencies (IPAs), more international roadshows must be conducted this year.

“We hope to get back on track with road shows because we were not able to in the first half,” Go said, citing investment incentives under the CREATE MORE Act, along with other reforms such as the Investors Lease Act, Green Lanes for Strategic Investments, the New Public-Private Partnership Code, the Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act, and the Enhanced Fiscal Regime for Large-scale Mining Act.

The Board of Investments, the premier IPA under the Department of Trade and Industry, is targeting P1.75 trillion in approvals this year, while the Philippine Economic Zone Authority aims to secure between P235 billion and P250 billion.