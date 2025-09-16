Century Pacific partners with Blue Yonder for AI-powered supply chain upgrade

One of the country’s leading food companies, Century Pacific Food, Inc. (CNPF), has tapped the services of Blue Yonder Demand and Supply Planning to digitally transform its supply chain management, optimizing inventory and sharpening demand and supply forecasts to ensure resilience even in times of disruption.

Century Pacific, makers of household staples Ligo, 555, and Argentina Corned Beef, is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded marine, meat, milk, coconut, and plant-based products.

At present, the company’s brands hold market-leading positions in the Philippines, with a growing presence abroad. It is also one of the country’s leading exporters of private-label tuna and coconut products.

With an expanding product portfolio and a drive to accelerate digital transformation, CNPF turned to Blue Yonder for a solution to optimize inventory and improve demand and supply forecasts.

Blue Yonder, owner of the $200-billion cognitive solutions AI technology, will generate machine learning-driven forecasts for the publicly listed firm. The platform harnesses a combination of algorithms and statistical methods to analyze demand drivers using Blue Yonder’s Inventory Ops Agent.

By leveraging this system, CNPF aims to act with machine speed and precision even amid disruptions, said CNPF Chief Financial Officer Chad Manapat.

“With the Inventory Ops Agent, planners may be able to match supply with demand by guiding attention to mismatches, exceptions, and systemic issues. The agent rapidly diagnoses root causes and recommends actionable solutions like alternate sourcing, expediting, or demand swaps. It will also highlight necessary plan adjustments based on real-time conditions and communicate changes to ensure downstream alignment,” Manapat explained.

As part of Blue Yonder Cognitive Solutions, Demand and Supply Planning sits on the Blue Yonder Platform, built on a cloud-native architecture for scale and access to advanced AI. With inventory optimization and demand planning connected to supply planning, CNPF can ensure forecast precision, seamless collaboration, and optimal inventory placement.

“As we continue to expand our product portfolio and grow our business, we need a solution that could help us make fast and precise planning decisions,” said Manapat. “We look forward to adopting Blue Yonder’s AI-driven Demand and Supply Planning solution because it has the potential to transform our approach to inventory, demand, and supply management. It can support our growth strategies and aid our company in navigating supply chain volatility and disruptions.”

For his part, Antonio Boccalandro, president of Blue Yonder for Asia Pacific, said consumer packaged goods brands are increasingly focused on building speed, agility, and resilience into their supply chains to streamline operations and manage disruptions.

"We are excited to be working with Century Pacific to help them enhance their supply chain and demand planning processes using our Blue Yonder Demand and Supply Planning solution. By connecting demand sensing to supply planning, CNPF can achieve accurate forecasts and optimal inventory placement, allowing them to operate smoothly as they expand and grow in the Philippines and beyond,” he added.