Cebu hospitality Purveyors honored

The annual Cebu Tourism and Hospitality Awards event, organized by the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI), celebrated industry professionals whose dedication, skill and resilience have kept Cebu’s hospitality sector vibrant, even in the face of recent challenges.

NUSTAR Resort & Casino Cebu stood out as the evening’s biggest winner, proudly securing both the highly coveted Hotel and Resort Manager of the Year Award with Key Ann Garcia, as well as the Best Marketing Campaign of the year accolade.

Crimson Resort was honored as the sustainability champion of the year, recognizing its outstanding efforts in eco-friendly and sustainable practices. The awards ceremony held at the vibrant Ayala Center was filled with excitement and energy as enthusiastic supporters cheered for their favorite hotel finalists.

Department of Tourism Central Visayas Regional Director Judy Gabato said the awards honor not just skills, but also the warmth and dedication that make guests feel at home in Cebu. She also highlighted the value of innovation, describing it as the courage to think differently and lead the industry toward a more sustainable and globally competitive future.

HRRACI president Mia Singson-Leon honored the resilience and excellence that define the people behind the industry, while CTHA 2025 chairman Ron Manalang said the awards embody the industry’s mission to elevate Cebu’s reputation as a premier tourist destination reaffirming commitment to excellence and collaboration.

Since its inception, the CTHA has grown from 31 nominees in its first year to 55 this year, underscoring Cebu’s continued strength as a hub for world-class hospitality.