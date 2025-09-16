Cebu City flood control spending at P3.8B

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has spent P3.8 billion on more than 100 flood control projects in Cebu City since 2022, the agency announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the DPWH-Cebu City District Engineering Office said that out of 104 projects, 70 percent have been completed. Another 22 are ongoing, four have been suspended and eight have yet to begin.

However, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival expressed frustration with the department’s progress, saying many of the projects were either delayed or caused public inconvenience.

The completed projects include flood mitigation structures along the Butuanon, Lahug, Guadalupe, Kinalumsan and Mananga rivers.

Drainage systems have also been built in several neighborhoods, including Capitol Site, Cogon Ramos and San Antonio.

Ongoing projects include structures along the Bulacao and Lahug rivers, as well as drainage systems on Salinas Drive and Gorordo Avenue.