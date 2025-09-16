BINI joins Coachella 2026 lineup

"Hard launch. Passes on sale Friday, September 19 at 11am PT. Register now for access," Coachella wrote on Instagram.

Among those who will perform at Coachella are Teddy Swims, Sombr, Addison Rae, Taemin, young Thug, Bigbang, Lauren, Major Lazer and FKA Twigs.

Justin Bieber will headline on 11 and 18 April 2026 of Coachella.