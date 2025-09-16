BINI joins Coachella 2026 lineup

Nation's girl group Bini is set to make their Coachella debut next year.
Bini will be performing on 10 and 17 April 2026, alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Katseye, The XX, Nine Inch Noize, and Disclosure.
"Hard launch. Passes on sale Friday, September 19 at 11am PT. Register now for access," Coachella wrote on Instagram.
Among those who will perform at Coachella are Teddy Swims, Sombr, Addison Rae, Taemin, young Thug, Bigbang, Lauren, Major Lazer and FKA Twigs.
Justin Bieber will headline on 11 and 18 April 2026 of Coachella.