BFAR, Aboitiz launch Pera sa Peste Phase 2 in Quezon

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources – National Brackishwater Fisheries Technology Center (BFAR-NBFTC), Fisheries Iringan Samahan sa Hanapbuhay and Aboitiz subsidiary Therma Luzon, Inc. have officially turned over the Peste Phase II Project to the Oyster Growers Association of Pagbilao (OGAP) of Pagbilao, Quezon Province.

The turnover ceremony was held at the BFAR - National Brackishwater Fisheries Technology Center in the town of Pagbilao, Quezon Province on September 15, 2025.

According to BFAR-NBFTC, the oyster is one of the main marine resources of Pagbilao, but has since declined in production due to the proliferation of black mussels that destroy oyster farms.

With the Peste Phase II Project, the OGAP buys the collected black mussels from fish farmers with a price of P100 per kilo in 2024, which became P250 per kilo during the phase 2 of the project.

Included in the project is the livelihood support to OGAP in acquiring essential tools and equipment, as well as training needed in managing their operations in eliminating the black mussels that affects the growth of oysters in Pagbilao Bay.

AVP for Corporate Services of AboitizPower Transition Business Group Lou Jason Deligencia, TLI RSM Manager Kirk Coronel, OGAP Vice President Lito Ablay, Barangay Ilayang Polo Kag. Angelito Delgado, Executive Assistant Mae Empleo of Mayor Angelica Tatlonghari were all present during the ceremony.