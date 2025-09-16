Bea Alonzo addresses engagement rumors with Vincent Co

Award-winning actress Bea Alonzo has finally addressed the swirling engagement rumors involving her and businessman boyfriend Vincent Co.

In an interview with GMA News, Bea responded with her trademark grace and composure, making it clear that she prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight.

“People are always a few steps ahead of the actual events in my life,” she said. “I have nothing to clarify and I want to keep things private. There’s really nothing to say, actually.”

While confirming that Vincent is indeed her boyfriend, Bea emphasized that she intends to draw the line when it comes to sharing intimate details. “Yes, he is [my boyfriend],” she acknowledged. “But I like to keep things private.”

The Widows’ War star has long been admired not just for her stellar performances but also for her poise in navigating public interest in her relationships. With her statement, Bea sends a gentle yet firm reminder: some chapters of life are best kept personal.