ASICS Running Club preps bets for MTT Phl

The ASICS META: Time: Trials (MTT) Philippines is set to debut on 19 October at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite, offering a unique 10K race that focuses on personal performance rather than traditional competition.

Unlike typical races, MTT Philippines invites runners to compete against time — and themselves — pushing personal limits on a fast yet challenging course.

At the core of this experience is the ASICS Running Club (ARC), the official training ground for MTT participants. ARC offers structured programs led by seasoned coaches Precious Aguilar, Jasper Tanhueco and Dean Ellison Cunanan.

Aguilar, a former track and field athlete, emphasizes inclusivity, saying: “For beginners, we focus on setting personal goals — whether it’s a first 5K or a new 10K PR. It’s about progress, not just speed.”

Cunanan, a former collegiate runner and Garmin coach, reinforces the race’s spirit: “It’s always ‘you versus you.’ Our pace groups help runners train at their current level while aiming higher.”

Tanhueco, secretary-general of the Philippine Amateur Track and Field Association highlights injury prevention: “Warm-ups, cool-downs, and drills are essential. Success comes not from intensity but from consistency and proper form.”

ARC caters to both beginners and experienced athletes, offering regular group runs every Tuesday at Glorietta 2 in Makati and every Friday at the MOA Sky Garden — free and open to all.

These sessions do more than improve fitness. They build community, foster accountability, and create a fun, supportive training culture where runners encourage one another to show up and improve.

“People come from all over Metro Manila just to train with us,” Tanhueco said.

“That shows the value of community in running.”

Live coaching, proper pacing, and shared experiences make training more effective and enjoyable.

“We keep the energy high — sometimes with jokes or even singing,” Cunanan shared.