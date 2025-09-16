Alas Pilipinas stuns Egypt for first FIVB World Championship win

History written.

Alas Pilipinas played its heart out and shocked the field with a 29-27, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, stunner over powerhouse Egypt to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Filipinos made the world notice by beating the six-time African champion in a strong bounce back from a debut loss to Tunisia for a 1-1 win-loss record in Pool A.

Alas tied its victim, Tunisia and Iran with identical records, making Thursday’s playdate a virtual do-or-die for the two seats into the Round of 16.

The Nationals battle Iran, which defeated Tunisia, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16, on the same venue at the close of pool play.

Alas recovered from 13-14 down in the fourth set with four straight points that shifted the momentum to the host team’s side.

Bryan Bagunas, Leo Ordiales and Marck Espejo delivered the finishing blows for Alas.

Bagunas had 25 points built on 23 kills and two blocks, Ordiales added 19 markers and Espejo had 13 points.

Alas answered its sorry second set loss with a strong bounce back in the closing stretch of the third frame.

The Filipinos reached set point, 24-20. Ordiales cleaned up Buds Buddin’s service error with an off the block kill at the right wing as Alas regained the match lead, 2-1.

Alas went off to a hot start and was in control in the early going of the first set before the Egyptians recovered to turn the frame into a tight one.

Egypt took the set point advantage, 24-23, but a series of errors kept Alas in the game. Bagunas tied it at 27 and Kim Malabunga scored on a crisp kill block to give Alas its first set point advantage in the world stage.

Ordiales got the honor of handing Alas its first set victory with a sharp serve that went off the hands off no less than Egyptian skipper and main libero Mohamed Reda.

Seif Abed and Mohhamed Hamada scored 15 and 14, respectively, for Egypt.