AFAB remits P130M to national coffers

The Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) remitted approximately P130 million in dividends during the 2025 Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) Day rites held at Malacañang Palace on September 16, 2025.

AFAB Administrator and CEO Hussein Pangandaman reported that the agency ranked 29th nationwide with its P130-million remittance—significantly higher than last year’s P50 million contribution.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. commended Pangandaman for his persistent efforts to elevate the Freeport Area of Bataan into a premier freeport zone. Pangandaman was recognized alongside Deputy Administrator for Operations Atty. Michael Angelo Paderanga and Director Aurelio C. Angeles Jr.

The increase in collected revenues was attributed to the strong performance of companies investing in the Freeport Area of Bataan, demonstrating the agency’s ability to generate fiscal resources for the government while fulfilling its mandate to attract investments and sustain economic activity in the province.

The Department of Finance (DOF) projects that dividend contributions from GOCCs will continue to rise toward the end of the year, following the P116.84 billion already remitted as of September. Under Republic Act 7656, or the Dividends Law, GOCCs are mandated to declare and remit at least 50 percent of their annual net earnings to the national government.

AFAB’s increased dividend payment underscores its growing fiscal contribution to national revenues and reinforces the Freeport’s vital role in supporting economic and social development programs.