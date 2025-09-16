71k butane canisters seized in Angeles City

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) seized around 71,680 butane canisters in Angeles City on 15 September 2025, as part of its intensified campaign against illegal trading and storage of petroleum products.

According to the CIDG, the operatives of CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 together with CIDG Angeles CFU and Angeles City Police Office implemented Search Warrant No. 25-418 at the Arsys Trading Corporation, Unit 1A-01 and 1A-07, Crismin Warehouse, Sitio Taguete, Brgy. Cutcut, Angeles City.

The CIDG stated that the search warrant was issued by Hon. Erick A. Sadural, Presiding Judge of RTC Branch 116, Angeles City. The operation dubbed Oplan Lira was conducted as intelligence report cited that butane canisters were illegally stored in the aforementioned warehouse.

Upon implementing the warrant, the authorities found 1,960 boxes of Maxsun butane canisters along with business documents related to the warehouse operations of Arsys Trading Corporation, citing that the seized items have an estimated market value of around P2,944,000.00.

The said operation uncovered the alleged unlawful trading and storage of imported butane products being conducted by the above mentioned business entity.

The CIDG disclosed that such activities were carried out without securing the mandatory authorization or permit from the Department of Energy (DOE), in clear violation of existing laws, rules, and regulations governing the handling, distribution, and sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and related petroleum products.

This successful operation demonstrates the unwavering commitment of CIDG to strictly enforce the law and safeguard the public from hazardous and unauthorized petroleum products.