11,425 candidates hurdle three-day 2025 Bar exams

Some 11,425 candidates completed the so-called toughest examinations in the country as the three-day 2025 Bar Examinations concluded on 14 September 2025.

Out of a record 13,193 admitted applicants, this year’s Bar Exams posted the highest first-day turnout of 11,437 takers and set a new milestone with the largest number of finishers in Philippine Bar history.

The exams were held in 14 local testing centers (LTCs) across the country, continuing the Supreme Court’s (SC) commitment to a regionalized, digitalized, and inclusive Bar Exams. The SC also ensured that persons with disabilities had equal access to take the tests.

The number of examinees per testing center is as follows: (1) University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Manila — 703; (2) San Beda University in Manila — 873; (3) New Era University in Quezon City — 1,697; (4) Manila Adventist College in Pasay City — 426; (5) San Beda College Alabang in Muntinlupa City — 762; (6) University of the Philippines – BGC in Taguig City — 584; (7) Ateneo de Manila University School of Law in Makati City — 512; (8) Saint Louis University in Baguio City — 1,252; (9) University of Nueva Caceres in Naga City — 600; (10) University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu City — 1,264; (11) Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation in Tacloban City — 469; (12) Central Philippine University in Iloilo City — 547; (13) Ateneo de Davao University in Davao City — 1,097; and (14) Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology in Iligan City — 639.

SC Associate Justice Amy C. Lazaro-Javier, Chairperson of the 2025 Bar Examinations, shared that the conduct of the exams was smooth, without accidents or other untoward incidents. “There was no violence or harm to anyone,” she said.

During the Turnover Ceremony at the UST Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, O.P. Building (Frassati Building), Justice Lazaro-Javier highlighted a distinctive feature of this year’s exams—Question #20, which she called “the magical question.” This special item focused on the SC’s long-term reform program, the Strategic Plan for Judicial innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI), and was consistently assigned across all subjects.

“It is more than just a test item—it is a tribute, a nod to the SPJI. Its goal is to raise awareness among our new lawyers. New lawyers must align their actions with the four guiding principles and expected outcomes of the SPJI.”

Justice Lazaro-Javier emphasized that new lawyers should not be passive observers but active partners in the Judiciary’s efforts toward innovation, accessibility, efficiency, and justice.

She added that they are called not only to welcome the SPJI, but to actively contribute to its implementation.

“The SPJI is a gift from the Supreme Court. It must be nurtured by this generation and passed on to the next,” she said.

Justice Lazaro-Javier expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the Bar Exams. “Everyone deserves to be honored, acknowledged, and appreciated for all their hard work for the 2025 Bar Exams,” she shared.

She thanked Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen, and the other Members of the Court for their full support and for personally visiting the LTCs, noting that their presence served as inspiration and a morale booster to the examinees.

“Naramdaman talaga ng mga bar babies natin ang pagmamahal ninyo. Kahit pagod na kayo, talagang inikot ninyo lahat. Kapag nakikita nila kayo, mayroon silang pag-asa. May hope na, ‘Kaya namin ito. Papasa kami.’”