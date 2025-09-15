Villanueva says he’s open to bank waiver amid flood control probe

Senator Joel Villanueva on Monday, 15 September, said he is also willing to sign a waiver to open his bank accounts.

“We have been consistent ever since. In fact, we have a bill for government officials that has to be waived,” Villanueva said in an ambush interview.

“Definitely, I am open. Ever since,” he added.

Earlier, Senator Jinggoy Estrada said he is ready to sign a waiver to open his bank accounts.

Both Villanueva and Estrada were tagged by former DPWH engineer Brice Hernandez as among those involved in anomalous flood control projects.

During the House of Representatives’ infrastructure committee hearing last week, Hernandez claimed Villanueva released P600 million, and that the “standard operating procedure” was 30 percent.