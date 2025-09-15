Vayson braces for impact

Jayson Vayson and his team are ready.

The Filipino challenger has adjusted well in the United States but admits that even after almost three weeks, he still needs to take something to help him get a good night’s rest.

Vayson challenges southpaw Oscar Collazo for the Puerto Rican’s three championship belts on 20 September at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

The World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization and even The Ring magazine straps will be on the line in the scheduled 12-rounder.

Collazo, a protege of Oscar De La Hoya, whose Golden Boy Promotions is staging the slugfest, with the mission of making his fighter more marketable.

The defending champion holds an impeccable 12-0-0 win-loss-draw card with nine knockouts.

Vayson, nicknamed “Striker” and toting a 14-1-1 mark, will be Collazo’s fourth Filipino opponent.

Previously, Collazo stopped Melvin Jerusalem and Garen Diagan in world title fights. Vic Saludar, the first to test Collazo, was beaten on points.

Vayson arrived in Las Vegas late last month so he could adjust to the massive time difference.

Chief trainer Allan Alegria is presiding over Vayson’s training at Knuckleheads Boxing in Las Vegas.