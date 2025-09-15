UAAP hears out Gilas’ needs

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is contemplating on adjusting its schedule to allow some players to join the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand from 9 to 20 December.

UAAP Board of Managing Directors member Mark Molina of Far Eastern University said they have discussed with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Erika Dy on the possibility of finishing the games earlier so that members will be able join the national team for the prestigious biennial meet.

De La Salle University stars Mike Phillips and Mason Amos along with Gani Stevens and Harold Alarcon of University of the Philippines are reportedly being eyed by Gilas Pilipinas, led by head coach Norman Black, to fortify the front court as they gun for the country’s 20th SEA Games gold medal.

“As the UAAP representative of the SBP board, we would always communicate that the league is ready to help the national team at all levels,” Molina said.

“Atty. Rebo Saguisag and I recently met with SBP executive director Erika Dy on ways into maybe finishing the UAAP basketball season early so that the players can participate in the SEA Games.”

The UAAP basketball wars will begin on Saturday at the Quadricentennial Pavillion inside the sprawling University of Santo Tomas campus.

Bannered by naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, the current Gilas core consists of Abra Weavers guards Jason Brickman and Dave Ildefonso, Japan B.League stars Ray Parks and Matthew Wright, Filipino-American guard Remy Martin and Fighting Maroon Veejay Pre.

Pre is currently sitting out Season 88 due to residency, making him available for national team duty.

Molina said the UAAP board will conduct another meeting and will announce their verdict on a later date.

“There will be a decision soon. The board will meet regarding this soon and we will update you,” Molina said.

UAAP basketball commissioner Jai Reyes said he is in constant talks with Black regarding the national team situation.

“Officially, scheduling is outside the scope of my office but I have talked to Coach Norman Black a lot. They really want UAAP players to represent the Philippines,” said Reyes, who played for Black during his collegiate years with Ateneo de Manila University.

“Usually, the season would just go on but because it is for flag and country, the board will try to do something so that the players can compete in the SEA Games.”