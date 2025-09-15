Trilogy in the making

All signs seem to be pointing to a trilogy between De La Salle University and defending champion University of the Philippines (UP) in Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament.

The coaches who were in attendance at the UAAP Season 88 press conference at the Gloria Maris Restaurant in San Juan on Monday had at least one of the schools mentioned in their predictions as title contender.

Green Archers assistant coach Caloy Garcia said even with the likes of Mason Amos, Luis Pablo, Kean Baclaan and Jacob Cortez making their debut, they couldn’t be thinking they could just show up to games and easily win the title.

La Salle won in Season 86 before UP got its revenge in Season 87.

“It’s always a challenge. All the teams are balanced and at the same time, injuries can be a factor in the season,” Garcia said.

“I think it’s best for us to just take it one game at a time.”

Fighting Maroons head coach Christian Luanzon said he also sees Ateneo de Manila University and Adamson University as potential rivals apart from La Salle.

UP will be parading a solid crew composed of Harold Alarcon, Gani Stevens, Gerry Abadiano and Rey Remogat in its title defense.

“Well, you cannot discount, of course, La Salle because although they lost Kevin Quiambao, every year, you expect La Salle to be competitive,” Luanzon said.

“I think Ateneo de Manila University is going to be much better. With their influx of players, not only freshmen, but I think they have one-and-done, even two-and-done players."

“Adamson. Coach Nash Racela, ever since he took over the program, in spite of injuries like last time, a couple of seasons ago, he's still able to propel his team to compete for the Final Four a couple of times already.”

Yet for Racela, he sees two more teams that can potentially become a powerhouse this season.

“National University and UST. Both have really good programs,” Racela said.

As for Far Eastern University (FEU) Sean Chambers, he is betting on themselves to make a statement despite the departure of Rookie of the Year Veejay Pre.

“I think we’re going to be a problem this year. I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people,” Chambers said.

National University tactician Jeff Napa believes the host Growling Tigers will be a threat this coming UAAP Season 88.

"Aside from UP and La Salle, FEU's gonna be a problem," he said, confident of his team's chances this season.

“UST is really strong this year,” Napa said.

The basketball wars start on Saturday with FEU taking on Ateneo at 2 p.m. while La Salle facing Adamson at 4:30 p.m.

Both games will be staged at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.