Transport strike will not hinder commuter mobility, says LTFRB

The head of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) assured commuters Monday that the government is prepared to counter the effects of a looming transport strike on 18 September.

LTFRB chairperson Teofilo E. Guadiz III said the strike is not expected to cripple public transportation, adding that the LTFRB, in coordination with the Department of Transportation, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and local governments, has prepared contingency measures to prevent commuters from being stranded.

Guadiz said free rides will be offered using government vehicles, military trucks, buses and modern public utility vehicles.

He added that the majority of jeepney operators and drivers want to continue working and are not expected to participate in the strike.