Tough foes await Filipina5 in World Cup

The Philippines braces for tough outings as they join a powerhouse group in the preliminaries of the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup that the country will host from 21 November to 7 December.

The Filipina5 will be joining Argentina, Poland and Morocco in Group A during the draw on Monday at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Taguig City.

The Argentines are expected to give the Filipina5 a tough time as they re sitting at sixth place in the latest world ranking of the International Football Federation.

La Albiceleste will be entering Manila with fire in their eyes as they hope to win the first-ever Futsal World Cup after losing the final of the Copa América de Futsal Femenina, 0-3, to host Brazil last March.

On the other hand, Morocco is world No. 31 and will enter the prestigious tournament oozing with confidence after beating Tanzania to rule the 2025 Women’s Futsal Africa Cup of Nations last April.

Moroccan forward Doha El Madani will be a target after scoring five goals to claim the Golden Boot Award of the continental showpiece.

Poland won’t be easy either after it emerged with a silver medal in the 2024 Futsal Week Summer Cup in Croatia.

Only the top two teams of each group will advance to the knockout stages, making the Fiipina5 journey even tougher.