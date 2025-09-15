Top most wanted child abuser arrested in Olongapo City

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Ferdinand Viloria y Gatmin, a 68-year-old resident of Brgy. Saysain, Bagac, Bataan, and listed as the Top 2 Most Wanted Person at the municipal level, was apprehended this evening in Olongapo City for two counts of violating Republic Act 7610, the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.”

Bataan Provincial Director PCol. Marites Salvadora confirmed that the arrest was the result of a joint operation led by the Bagac Municipal Police Station (MPS), alongside the 302nd Mobile Company (MC) of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3 (RMFB3), Bataan 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), Olongapo Police Station 1, and the Provincial Intelligence Detection and Management Unit (PIDMU) of Bataan.

“This arrest marks a significant victory in the ongoing efforts to protect children and bring perpetrators of abuse to justice,” Salvadora told Daily Tribune. She added that Viloria also uses the name Ferdinand Garmin Villoria.

Police Captain Ferdinand Briton, Deputy Chief of Police (DCOP) of Bagac MPS, spearheaded the operation under the direct supervision of Police Major Roger R. Pecenio, Chief of Police (COP).

The arrest was made possible by a warrant issued just days prior, on September 9, by Honorable Judge Edwin Chu Torres of the Regional Trial Court (RTC), Branch 73, Olongapo City, Zambales, in connection with criminal cases 2025-345FC and 2025-346FC. A bail of Php 200,000.00 has been recommended.

Ensuring transparency and adherence to protocol, the service of the warrant was meticulously video recorded using a Body-Worn Camera/Alternative Recording Device (BWC/ARD), in full compliance with Supreme Court Administrative Matter No. 21-06-08-SC, Salvadora assured.

Following his arrest, Viloria was promptly informed of his constitutional rights and is currently being held at Olongapo Police Station 1 pending further legal proceedings.

Authorities have confirmed that the investigation remains active and ongoing.