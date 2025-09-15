Taming the Pharaohs

Game today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

5:30 p.m. — Philippines vs Egypt

Staying alive with an earth-shaking triumph will be the order of business when Alas Pilipinas resumes its campaign against dangerous Egypt in the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Opening serve is set at 5:30 p.m. with the Filipinos expected to march to warzone with rejuvenated spirits and more solid fan support following their jittery opening-day performance against Tunisia last Friday.

Indeed, the Filipinos melted under the bright lights of the world stage.

Ranged against the 11-time African champions, the Filipinos struggled to find their rhythm in the first two sets before waking up from their slumber in the third en route to a 13-25, 17-25, 23-25 setback in the opening salvo of the most prestigious volleyball event outside the Summer Olympics.

Bryan Bagunas was the lone bright spot, especially in the third set when he peppered the Tunisian defense with powerful hits that delighted the massive crowd that included President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and International Volleyball Federation president Fabio Azevedo.

Bagunas admitted that playing their first match in front of their families and friends sent shivers down their spines, leading to an ice-cold start that pretty much dictated the tempo and the outcome of the match. After all, the Filipinos are not used to this kind of pressure as they are just making their debut on the world stage.

“It wasn’t a great start, but in the third set, I saw the potential of our men’s volleyball team,” said Bagunas, vowing to do everything to avoid falling to a 0-2 hole that would send them out of contention in Pool A.

“I was really happy with how we played in that set — even though the outcome wasn’t in our favor. But of course, we’re confident we’ll bounce back in the next game.”

“We all know that the teams playing in the World Championship are the best of the best — the top 31 reached this. So we expected every country to be strong. We just have to perform well and apply everything we’ve learned from training.”

But the bitterness of their frosty start is already a thing of the past. The Filipinos now have a golden chance to recover, starting against Egypt, the 23rd-best team in the world.

With the organizers finally deciding to reduce the ticket prices as their gift to President Marcos’ 68th birthday last Saturday, expect local fans to come in droves to cheer Alas Pilipinas against the Egyptian side that is still savoring the sweetness of its 25-17, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20 win over Iran late Sunday.

Powered by the trio of Ahmed Shafik Sahid, Abdelrahman Elhossiny and Seifeldin Hassan Aly Abed, the Pharaohs shocked the world No. 13-ranked Iranians to notch their first victory in this tourney since 2018.

The Egyptians displayed great resolve in the third set after splitting the first two with Iran before controlling the fourth frame to join Tunisia on top of Pool A. Now, they have a chance to clinch their second straight win and gain a spot in the Round of 16.

But Egypt head coach Mario Bonitta knows that winning over the home squad will be “very, very difficult.”

“After tomorrow will be a very, very difficult match because the Philippines was a little bit nervous in the first and second sets, but they played very well starting in the third set (against Tunisia),” said Bonitta, who will face good friend Angiolino Friogoni of Alas Pilipinas in a chess match between two of the brightest minds in Italian volleyball.

“I’m sure that the level of the Philippine team is what they showed us in the third set, so, it will be a very, very tough match the day after tomorrow.”

Elhossiny backs up his mentor, saying that the hunger of Alas Pilipinas, the support of the home crowd and the brilliance of Friogoni could be the game-changers in this match.

“This is a very good experience to play in a court full of people. I hope to keep winning,” said Elhossiny, who dropped 17 points in their victory over Iran.

“The Philippines has very good players. Also, the coach, I know him. He’s a very good coach. He’s been on top for a long time.”

Bagunas, who will be aided by Marck Espejo, Leo Ordiales, and Michaelo Buddin at the wing position with Joshua Retamar as playmaker, stressed that if they could cut down their errors, then they could pull off a surprise and shock the Pharaohs.