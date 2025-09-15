Sustainable urban transport

Urban traffic congestion and environmental concerns loom large, but thanks to the reintroduction of the Love Bus in Metro Manila under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a potential solution has arrived.

Launched in Valenzuela City last Saturday, the modern Love Bus was earlier reintroduced in Cebu City on 22 August.

The Love Bus not only revives a nostalgic piece of Philippine transport history but also addresses the pressing need for sustainable and inclusive public transportation.

The original Love Bus gained popularity in the 1970s and ‘80s and was known for its air-conditioned comfort. It was a game-changer during a time when public transport options were limited.

Today, the new fleet of electric Love Buses brings a contemporary twist to this classic concept, making it a fitting response to modern-day challenges such as rising fares, traffic woes, and environmental degradation caused by fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

The new Love Bus has a dual benefit: easing the financial burden on commuters and contributing to a cleaner urban environment. The focus on electric vehicles aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

By offering free rides to persons with disability (PWD) and senior citizens, the program demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that vulnerable populations can access reliable transportation without incurring costs.

The Love Bus is a commendable response to the transportation obstacles faced by many Filipinos. Ramps and other accessibility features in the units indicate a growing awareness of the needs of PWDs.

Social equity in transportation is as essential as sustainability, and incorporating these values into policymaking is important.

However, one must consider the broader implications and potential challenges of this initiative. How will these services be sustained financially in the long run?

The government has earmarked P125 million annually for this program, with plans for a proposed budget of P1.3 billion next year, but ongoing funding is paramount to ensure its continuity.

The service must avoid the pitfalls of previous transport initiatives. Commuters in Cebu raised concerns about the reliability and punctuality of modernized public utility jeepneys (PUJ). The government should ensure that the buses function effectively.

The recent assurance by the Department of Transportation (DoTr) of improved payments for operators is a positive development. The Love Bus has the potential to revive the spirit of community transport while providing significant relief to the daily commute of many Filipinos.

The initiative merits our support. As citizens, we must assess its implementation and promote a transport system that is efficient, equitable and sustainable.

As urban areas expand and our population grows, the Love Bus could set a precedent for future transport innovations — both in the Philippines and beyond.

Prioritizing sustainable transport is not just about nostalgia; it’s about ensuring a better quality of life for all, today and in the future.