Supply chain, logistics: Driving Phl competitiveness

The supply chain and logistics industry is the backbone of any modern economy. It ensures that goods, whether raw materials or finished products, move efficiently from producers to consumers, both locally and globally.

In today’s interconnected world, a strong and reliable logistics system not only facilitates trade but also determines how competitive a country can be in attracting investments and expanding exports.

In the Philippines, the logistics sector plays an even more critical role because of the nation’s geography. Being an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, the movement of goods requires a well-coordinated network of roads, ports, airports, shipping lines, warehouses, and digital platforms. When this system works seamlessly, businesses reduce costs, increase productivity, and become more competitive. When it falters, it becomes a bottleneck, raising prices and discouraging investment.

Unfortunately, challenges remain, such as high logistics costs, fragmented supply chain networks, and regulatory hurdles. The World Bank estimates that logistics expenses in the Philippines account for about 27.16-percent of sales revenues, significantly higher than the global average of 11-percent and our ASEAN neighbors Indonesia (21.4 percent), Vietnam (16.3 percent) and Thailand (11.11 percent). This cost burden impacts micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) the most, as they often lack the resources to navigate complex supply chain requirements.

Recognizing this, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through its Supply Chain and Logistics Group (SCLG), led by Secretary Cris Roque and Undersecretary Mary Jean Pacheco, has made logistics development a national priority.

Through the Logistics Services Philippines (LSPH), the DTI gathered all stakeholders to pledge to work for a more efficient, resilient, and technology-driven logistics sector that can lower costs, improve reliability, and integrate Filipino businesses into regional and global supply chains. We launched this even prior to the pandemic when I was with the DTI.

One of DTI’s key strategies is strengthening the country’s logistics infrastructure by coordinating with other agencies on port modernization, road expansion, and digital trade facilitation. DTI also promotes public-private partnerships that enhance warehousing, cold storage facilities, and inter-island shipping services, ensuring that perishable goods such as agricultural products can reach markets on time and in good condition.

It is good to know that DTI-SCLG is also working with private organizations, most especially the Supply Chain Management Association of the Philippines (SCMAP), which is the leading professional organization for supply chain and logistics in the country. Established in 1989, it brings together manufacturers, retailers, logistics providers, and supply chain professionals to promote efficiency, innovation, and global competitiveness in the Philippine supply chain industry.

SCMAP serves as a platform for collaboration, training, and advocacy — supporting members through knowledge-sharing, networking, and policy engagement with government and private stakeholders. It was an honor to be with them during its Supply Chain Conference last week.

Equally important is the role of digitalization. DTI has been pushing for the wider adoption of e-commerce platforms and digital logistics solutions, which gained momentum during the pandemic. Initiatives such as the E-Commerce Roadmap and support for digital payments allow even small entrepreneurs to participate in online trade and reach broader markets, supported by logistics providers that can deliver across the country and abroad.

Capacity-building is another area where DTI provides support. The agency regularly conducts training and workshops for MSMEs on supply chain management, export documentation, and trade facilitation. By empowering small businesses to optimize their logistics and connect with global buyers, DTI ensures that economic growth is more inclusive.

Finally, DTI has been a strong advocate for regulatory reforms to streamline processes and remove inefficiencies in logistics operations. Efforts such as reducing red tape, harmonizing trade procedures, and supporting green logistics practices help create a business environment where logistics providers can innovate and expand.

In the long run, a stronger supply chain and logistics sector will make Philippine industries more competitive, attract more investments, and help local products find their place in international markets.

With DTI’s continued support and the much needed budgetary support from the national government, logistics will not just be a cost of doing business — it will be a driver of national growth and global competitiveness.