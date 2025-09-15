SSS taps RCBC for MySSS card rollout

The Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), through its award-winning and the Philippines’ first multilingual financial inclusion app DiskarTech, has become the first bank to form a landmark partnership with the Social Security System (SSS) for the launch of the MySSS Card.

RCBC, in a statement on Monday, said the strategic partnership with SSS aims to bring digital financial access to millions of Filipinos, particularly SSS members and pensioners.

At the core of the initiative is the MySSS Card, a dual-purpose innovation that serves both as a valid government ID and a fully operational savings account.

The MySSS Card simplifies benefits disbursement and enables seamless withdrawals, bill payments, and transfers, providing secure access to inclusive financial services for communities in both urban and remote areas.

RCBC, as the pioneering bank behind this game-changing initiative, formalized the partnership with SSS in a signing ceremony led by RCBC Chairperson Helen Yuchengco-Dee, President and CEO Reggie Cariaso, and Executive Vice President & Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer Lito Villanueva.

Representing SSS were President and CEO Robert Joseph de Claro, Executive Vice President Elvira Alcantara-Resale, Vice President Joy Villacorta, along with Commissioners Victor Alfonso Limlingan and Roy Padiernos.

Marking a significant step in public-private collaboration, the two institutions continue to cultivate a shared vision to make financial services more accessible, inclusive, and empowering, especially for underbanked and underserved communities.

Lito Villanueva emphasized that the dual-purpose card symbolizes the strong partnership between the bank and the government institution.

“RCBC and SSS have strengthened their shared commitment to make financial inclusion services accessible to all Filipinos. This card further realizes this vision and makes digital finance more accessible and appealing to underserved Filipino pensioners and social security members,” Villanueva said.

This latest initiative builds on RCBC and SSS’s long-standing partnership to expand access to financial services, including past collaborations on digital literacy for underbanked communities. DiskarTech has twice been named SSS’s “Best Disbursement Partner.”

Launched as a response to the lack of diverse, accessible, and inclusive digital payment channels and low financial inclusion rates, RCBC DiskarTech has evolved from a basic digital banking service to a full suite of offerings that include withdrawals, deposits, remittances, bill payments, loan applications and disbursement, phone credits loading, QR-powered commercial payments, and a high-interest savings product.