Solon grills BoC over ‘lax’ cargo ship monitoring at Subic

Senator Erwin Tulfo on Monday criticized the Bureau of Customs (BoC) for what he called a failure to properly monitor cargo shipments at the Port of Subic, citing a potential for smuggling and corruption.

During a Senate Committee on Agriculture and Agrarian Reform hearing on delayed prosecution of agricultural smuggling, Tulfo questioned BoC officials about a specific shipment that was allowed to leave the port despite what he described as “red flags.”

“There’s already a problem with the cargo,” Tulfo said to BoC Deputy Collector for Assessment Andre Calixihan. “By letting that cargo get out of your territory, it could cause problems.”

The senator argued that the shipment should have been held at the port. He dismissed the excuse of congestion, saying the Port of Subic is spacious and unlike the more crowded Manila International Container Port and the Port of Manila.

Tulfo also raised concerns about possible collusion between port insiders and smugglers, warning that a lack of strict protocols could compromise national security and food safety.

“What if some accomplices along the way took some of it?” he said. “We’re even lucky that the 11 were returned. There’s already a problem right from the start.”

Calixihan defended the process, explaining that the shipment was escorted by Customs Police and agents and was examined by a Customs inspector. He said the Subic Bay International Terminal Corporation lacks a designated examination area warehouse, forcing officials to conduct inspections at consignees’ private warehouses.