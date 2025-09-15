Skip the airport lines: where to use in-town check-in

Travelers in several cities worldwide can now check in their baggage before arriving at the airport through in-town check-in facilities, a service designed to save time and reduce congestion at airport counters.

In Taiwan, Taoyuan International Airport operates in-town check-in counters at A1 Taipei Main Station and A3 New Taipei Industrial Park MRT. Passengers can check in luggage, undergo security scanning, and proceed to the airport with only hand-carry baggage—bypassing terminal check-in and heading straight to security and immigration.

Similar services are available in other destinations.

In Hong Kong, travelers can check in and drop baggage at Hong Kong Station and Kowloon Station along the Airport Express line, with some carriers allowing check-in up to a day before departure.

In South Korea, Seoul Station City Airport Terminal offers in-town check-in and baggage services for flights departing from Incheon International Airport. In Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur’s KL Sentral provides city check-in services through the KLIA Ekspres, historically in partnership with Malaysia Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and other carriers.

In Europe, Vienna’s Wien Mitte City Airport Terminal has long provided this service, while other cities, such as London, have offered similar arrangements with selected airlines.

In South Asia, New Delhi and Chennai have operated in-city check-in desks for certain carriers. The United Arab Emirates has also provided city check-in services in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for specific airlines, including Air Arabia, Etihad Airways, Emirates, Flydubai, and IndiGo.

In the Philippines, SM City Clark in Pampanga recently opened a city check-in facility for passengers flying from Clark International Airport (CRK).

Practical tips before you go

Check airline participation – Not all airlines are part of in-town check-in programs. Confirm with your carrier before heading to the terminal.

Mind the time window – Some allow check-in as early as a day before, while others require you to be at least three hours ahead of departure.

Prepare your baggage – Excess baggage is usually not allowed at city terminals, so weigh your luggage beforehand.

Immigration perks – Certain terminals (e.g., Seoul Station) may allow you to clear immigration early, saving even more time at the airport.

Watch for fees – Some services are free if tied to airport rail tickets, while others may charge a small fee.

In-town check-in may sound like a small upgrade, but for anyone who’s rushed through a crowded airport while juggling heavy luggage, it can transform the entire travel experience. If your next trip takes you to a city with this service, it’s worth a try — your future, stress-free self will thank you.