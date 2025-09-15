SBP, PSC eyeing ‘House of Gilas’

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is joining forces with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in giving the national team a permanent training site for major international competitions.

SBP executive director Erika Dy said that they are looking to establish the “House of Gilas,” which will serve as the permanent training facility of the national team.

Among all federations, only the SBP has no permanent training facility. Its youth and women’s teams are training at the Philsports Arena while the elite squad — the Gilas Pilipinas — are working out in various venues, like the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna, whenever a major event draws near.

Dy said there’s really a need for them to have a permanent training facility since the government-owned Philsports Arena and other private venues are always fully booked due to various events like the Premier Volleyball League and the Philippine Basketball Association.

Aside from that, the country is also hosting some world-class tournaments like the ongoing FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship and the 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup in November, making it even harder for them to get accommodated at their preferred training venues.

Dy said she and PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio are on the same page in building a permanent venue that will house the Gilas Pilipinas squads.

“Me and Chairman Pato, we’re always talking about the establishment of the ‘House of Gilas,’ which will serve as the permanent training site of the national team program,” Dy said during the latest episode of “Off the Court,” the online sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE.

“The PSC is always ready to help us in providing adequate training facilities for our national teams.”

Upon the instruction of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to take care of the athletes, especially those at the grassroots level, Gregorio has been going around to forge partnerships with different local government units so that they can easily establish regional training centers.

Among the areas he identified were Laoag, Clark, Ormoc, Bacolod, Tayabas City and Bukidnon.

Dy stressed that their proposed training facility doesn’t have to be grand, and with Gregorio — her predecessor at the country’s governing body in basketball — as the PSC chief, she believes that her request will be realized very soon.

“What we need is a training facility where our athletes can train,” said Dy, who visited Gregorio with SBP president Al Panlilio at the PSC main office inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex recently.

“It doesn’t need to have a grandstand or bleachers. We just need a facility that can house our athletes so they can prepare properly for major international events.”

“I’m glad that the PSC is very supportive. Chairman Pato is really taking good care of everybody.”