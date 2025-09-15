Sanya Lopez's 'Hot Maria Clara' now has a club mix

Following its viral resurgence, Sparkle artist Sanya Lopez’s 2022 hit “Hot Maria Clara” has been given a new life with the release of its official club mix version.

“I am so happy and grateful. I didn’t expect that after a few years, the song would click again. I hope the club mix version will make it even more thrilling for the fans," Sanya said.

She attributes the song’s lasting appeal to its powerful message. She added, “For me, a 'Hot Maria Clara' is a woman who has the balance of being conservative and modern. She knows her values, has self-respect, but is also confident enough to express her strength, style, and individuality. I think people can still relate to the song’s message. It’s catchy, empowering, and it fits the vibe of the current generation. Plus, with social media, this type of music quickly resonates.”

Looking ahead, Sanya expressed her hopes for her music career. She plans to explore new sounds, expressing a desire to release love songs if given the opportunity. She also shared her dream list of future collaborations, which includes artists like Maki, SB19, and Cup of Joe.

The party track is now available on digital platforms nationwide.