S2 ignites triathlon dreams in Samal

From seasoned triathletes aiming to sharpen their speed to eager first-timers dipping their toes into endurance racing, the Sunrise Sprint (S2) is set to deliver excitement and inspiration on Sunday in the scenic tropical haven of Samal Island in the Davao Gulf.

Held as a dynamic sidelight to the premier Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon, the S2 offers a fast-paced yet approachable challenge with its sprint-distance format — a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride, and a 5-km run.

More than just a curtain-raiser, the Sunrise Sprint is emerging as a vital launchpad for future IRONMAN and 70.3 athletes, providing a supportive but competitive environment for aspiring triathletes to test their mettle and ignite their passion for the sport.

Designed to be both accessible and exciting, the Sunrise Sprint bridges the gap between fun runs and full-distance triathlons. It gives beginners a taste of the multi-sport experience while helping more experienced racers fine-tune their speed and transitions in a high-energy setting.

For many, the S2 is the stepping stone toward more grueling formats like the Olympic-distance 5150 or the iconic IRONMAN 70.3. It is in events like these that newcomers learn the ropes — how to manage pacing, transitions and nutrition — all while building the confidence and race IQ needed to succeed on bigger stages.

Whether chasing a podium finish or simply crossing the finish line, every participant gains a sense of achievement and a deeper connection to the sport.

The S2 also reflects the inclusive and developmental spirit of triathlon, with age-group categories spanning from 16-20 to 60-64 years old, highlighting the sport’s wide appeal across generations.

In the 16-20 division, youthful vigor will be on full display as Jared Lao, Juaqin Allones, Matteo Inong and Marco Calumpang vie for early bragging rights, while Ann Marie Tigullo leads the charge in the youngest women’s bracket. Their performances are expected to inject speed and excitement into the event, embodying the raw potential the Sunrise Sprint aims to nurture.

The action continues across age groups, with strong lineups in the 20-24 category featuring Paolo Laurente, James Van Ramoga, Franz Paguntalan, Brent Hortal and Recogen Lubguban, alongside women's standout Sherr Daniot.