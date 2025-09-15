Romualdez backs BBM call: No one will be spared from flood control probe, including allies

Speaker Martin Romualdez on Monday backed President Marcos Jr.’s marching order that no one will be spared, including the House chief and his allies, from the impending investigation of an independent body into the anomalies in the corruption-ridden flood control projects.

Romualdez, who has been embroiled in the flood control scheme along with his colleagues, assured that the House will not shield nor tolerate wrongdoings of its members, regardless of whether they are allies, amid the government’s effort to weed out corruption and hold the guilty accountable.

“From the very start, I have made it clear: the House will not be a refuge for wrongdoing. Not even its own members will be shielded if wrongdoing is proven,” Romualdez said. “We will ensure that the process is fair, fact-based, and guided by the rule of law.”

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) was formally constituted on Monday after Marcos named retired Supreme Court justice Andres Reyes to head the three-member fact-finding body.

Former public works and highways secretary Babes Singson and SGV & Co. executive Rossana Fajardo, a certified public accountant, made up the ICI, with Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong as special adviser.

Lawmakers, including Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co—who is also accused of involvement in the flood control anomalies—have expressed concern over Magalong’s impartiality, suggesting that he had already prejudged the case, citing his previous statements in which he publicly accused them of corruption.

Magalong has alleged that members of the House are involved in a corruption scheme in infrastructure and flood control, receiving kickbacks of at least 30 to 40 percent for every project.

The mayor also publicly named Co as one of the “masterminds” and “instigators” in Congress.

Romualdez pledged the House's full cooperation with the ICI’s looming probe, as long as it’s “anchored on facts and evidence, not on rumor, innuendo, or hearsay.”

“The President has also reminded us against name-dropping and reckless accusations. I share this view. Only by focusing on the truth can we ensure both accountability and fairness,” he pointed out.

The House infrastructure committee’s parallel probe into flood control anomalies will proceed despite the formation of the ICI, according to its chair, Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon.

Ridon said the panel is open to furnishing the ICI with a copy of its reports and findings, as well as recommendations.

At least 19 House lawmakers, including Romualdez and Co, were named by big-time contractor Curlee Discaya, who ran nine construction firms with his wife, Sarah, as receiving 10 to 25 percent kickbacks for every flood control project awarded to them.

The lawmakers denied the allegations.

Discaya later clarified in the House infra committee’s probe that he had no direct dealings with Romualdez and Co, saying that lawmakers asking for commissions may be using their names to gain leverage.