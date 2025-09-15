R.F. Kuang's 'Katabasis' is getting a TV series adaptation

Author R.F. Kuang's latest novel, Katabasis, will be adapted into a TV series by Amazon MGM.

Katabasis is a fantasy academic parody about Alice Law, a doctoral student studying Magick at Cambridge University, who goes into the underworld to fetch her deceased advisor, Professor Grimes, to obtain his endorsement for her future after graduation. Alice's intellectual competitor, Peter Murdoch, chooses to accompany her, and they go on a journey through the courts of Hell in quest of Grimes.

Katabasis follows Kuang's back-to-back best sellers Babel, Yellowface and The Poppy War.

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang will serve as writer and showrunner.