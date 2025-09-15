Remulla confirms P300M ghost flood control projects in Bulacan

Three ghost flood control projects in Bulacan worth P300 million were confirmed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday.

Remulla said the projects were traced using coordinates submitted through the Isumbong Mo Kay Pangulo website, an online platform that allows the public to report alleged anomalies in government spending.

“They just validated the information of three ghost projects that they found within the coordinates given. The projects don’t exist in the first district of Bulacan,” Remulla said.

The justice chief explained that each project package in the first district was valued at around P95 million to P100 million.

“On average, that would be P300 million at P100 million per project package—P96 million, P97 million, P100 million, P95 million. So if you talk about three packages, then that’s around P300 million,” he added.

Remulla said investigators are now “tying up loose ends” before filing cases against those responsible for the nonexistent projects.

He did not disclose the identities of the officials or contractors involved, pending completion of the probe.

The DOJ chief said they are looking into the conspiracy theory in the DPWH flood control mess as there are many parties involved. Although, they are looking into different angles of the controversy.

He said there are politicians, DPWH officials, contractors, etc. They are also focusing on malversation charges of those involved as plunder charges have many requirements. But they are looking into the mess closely.