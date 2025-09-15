Ready your selfies and coffee cups: 'The Friends experience comes to Manila'

A global phenomenon

Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Original X Productions (OGX) and Warner Bros. Television Group, the Friends Experience launched in New York City in 2019 to mark the show’s 25th anniversary. Since then, it has toured 30 locations across the United States, Europe and Australia, becoming a global fan favorite.

“We’re excited to introduce The Friends Experience to Asia with its Manila debut, and we can’t wait to welcome fans to the famous orange sofa,” said Stacy Moscatelli, chief executive officer of Original X Productions. “The Experience invites guests to step into the world of the iconic series, relive favorite moments, and celebrate it like never before.”

Carlos Candal, chief executive officer of GMG Productions, added: “Bringing The Friends Experience to Manila is an incredible opportunity to celebrate one of television’s most beloved series with Filipino fans. Friends has created generations of laughter and connection, and we’re thrilled to offer an experience that lets audiences enjoy the show in a whole new way.”

Ticketing and bundles

Tickets went on sale on 9 September exclusively through TicketWorld. UnionBank cardholders can enjoy a pre-sale discount until 7 October.

General admission is priced at P529 for adults (11 years old and above) and children aged four to 10, while kids under four can enter free. Senior citizens, PWDs, and diplomats can purchase tickets over the counter at any TicketWorld outlet with valid ID. For those looking for the VIP treatment, admission is set at P2,962.40 and comes with a tote bag, skip-the-queue access at entry and select photo points, plus 10 percent off a second visit.

Special ticket bundles are also available. The Barkada Friends Bundle offers six tickets for the price of five, giving groups up to P1,000 in savings. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Friends Ticket Bundle includes general admission with open entry at any time, along with an exclusive gift box containing a tote bag, VIP lanyard, and enamel pin. It also comes with skip-the-queue privileges and 10 percent off a second visit.