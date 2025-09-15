Rail informal settlers get new home

Informal settlers who used to live along railways were welcomed into their new homes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the turnover of the new houses in San Pablo City, Laguna.

Named after Barangay San Bartolome, Marcos said the St. Barts Southville Heights Housing Project is the government’s response to those who were displaced by the Philippine National Railways South Long Haul Project.

According to Marcos, one of the goals of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing Program (4PH) is to uplift the lives of Filipinos and, at the same time, pursue infrastructure projects.

“Not just housing. We aim to build a community with proper housing and complete facilities. With this system, we can provide a more convenient, more prosperous, more comfortable life for every family,” he said in his remarks.

He added that an elementary school will be built for young students, and a multipurpose covered court for the community’s hosting of various sporting events and other activities.

In addition, a health center, day care center, tricycle terminal, and public market will also be established.

“We will complete it because what we used to think of when we said ‘housing project,’ was just building a house. But over time, we have seen that it is not enough to just build a house,” he said.

Marcos asked the new homeowners at St. Barts to take care of their new homes and to love the community they will build.

“Our dreams and work do not end with one project. Therefore, I expect all government agencies to work together on this project to monitor and maintain the excellence of what we have done and are doing well here in St. Barts and in other housing projects that we are starting,” he said.

“To our beloved beneficiaries, today is the beginning of a new phase in your life — a phase of hope, recovery, and change. You now have a home to call your own, your property,” he added.

According to National Housing Authority General Manager Joeben Tai, the agency turned over 1,099 housing units. Each property has a 40 square-meter lot area with a 27 square-meter floor area, which can fit two bedrooms, a dining area, a kitchen and a dirty kitchen.

He explained that beneficiaries will enjoy a six-month grace period with zero payment. After that period, they will pay P800 per month for the first five years.

The amortization period will be between 25 to 30 years, depending on the beneficiary’s financial capacity. The DoTr and PNR are tasked to determine the eligibility of the beneficiaries.