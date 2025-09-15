PBBM, FL skips 80th UNGA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will no longer be traveling to New York City to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

This was confirmed by Presidential Communications Office Secretary Dave Gomez.

According to Gomez, Marcos decided to skip UNGA to focus more on the issues here at home.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Tess Lazaro will be representing Marcos at the United Nations.

"The President has delegated his engagements at the UNGA to the Secretary of Foreign Affairs to allow him to focus on local issues," he said.