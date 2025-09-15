PAGCOR pushes gaming education to curb rise of illegal operators

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) is stepping up efforts to strengthen the country’s gaming industry against illegal operators by highlighting the role of education in fostering responsible play and safeguarding legitimate businesses.

At the inaugural Asia-Pacific Regulators’ Forum held on 11 September at Newport World Resorts, PAGCOR Vice President for Human Resource and Development Group Dr. Angelito Domingo outlined how a three-pronged framework can help protect the integrity of the sector.

“There are three forces – technology as the tool, the criminal divide as the motive, and social impact as the public outcry – that create a perfect storm which threatens the integrity of the legal gaming industry,” Domingo said.

According to him, PAGCOR’s strategy focuses on player education, operator training, and public outreach. These pillars aim to counter the risks posed by illegal online gambling while ensuring that stakeholders, from regulators to players, understand their role in maintaining a safe environment.

“This framework envisions stronger collaboration among gaming and financial regulators, licensed operators, law enforcement, non-government organizations, the community, and the players themselves,” he added.

Domingo emphasized that the rapid growth of online gaming in the Philippines stems from widespread access to mobile technology and the increasing reliance of Filipinos on digital platforms.

“Also, a lot of people are not aware of the financial implications when they engage in gambling. They only realize the impact of what they did when it’s already too late. They could have done better by being educated at the onset,” he said.

He explained that player education should instill awareness of gambling’s psychological and financial risks. Operator training, meanwhile, must include mandatory certification so frontline staff can identify and assist problem gamblers. Public outreach, he said, requires clear communication, strong partnerships, and active engagement with NGOs, law enforcement agencies, and financial regulators.

By reinforcing these measures, PAGCOR hopes to create a more resilient gaming sector that addresses social concerns while protecting both players and licensed operators from the growing influence of illegal gambling activities.