Padilla denies obscene gesture in viral photos: ‘Handa po ako mag-resign’

On Monday, 15 September 2025, Senator Robin Padilla formally addressed the controversy surrounding viral photos that allegedly showed him giving the middle finger during the national anthem at the Senate.

The photos were taken during last Thursday’s plenary session, where Vicente “Tito” Sotto reassumed his position as Senate President from Chiz Escudero.

“Ako po ay naguguluhan,” Padilla said as he addressed the floor.

He expressed frustration over what he described as erroneous media reports and lamented the lack of defense from his fellow senators. “Wala pong kahit sino ang nagpapaliwanag na hindi ko po ginawa,” he added.

“Kung pulitika lamang, handa po ako mag-resign. Pero pagka religion ko po ang pinag-uusapan, kahit sino sa inyo, kung ano gusto niyo. Wala pong problema. Pero wag po ang religion ko,” Padilla said.

Padilla reiterated his explanation that he had been raising his index finger, a gesture symbolic of the one true God in Islamic faith, which he had also clarified in a livestream. Padilla has been a devout Muslim since his incarceration two decades ago.

Senate President Sotto sided with Padilla and issued an apology on behalf of those who misinterpreted the gesture. “Patawarin niyo sila, ang mga nagkamali,” Sotto said, urging the public to be more cautious about fake news.